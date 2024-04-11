UAE government donates 5 thousand laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

The government of the United Arab Emirates donated nearly 5,000 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

All digital devices will be distributed among students in grades 5-11 from vulnerable categories in Sumy, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. Sumy region will receive the most devices (over 3,000). Konotop, Shostka, Sumy, and Okhtyrka districts are the ones that are currently suffering from daily shelling and where children are forced to study only online.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, almost 300,000 Ukrainian schoolchildren do not have access to education today because they do not have a laptop or tablet.

"Our plan by the end of 2024: 100,000 gadgets for students and 30,000 for teachers," said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

