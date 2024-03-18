Amazon donated 5,700 gadgets for Ukrainian schoolchildren. PHOTO

At the end of last year, Amazon donated almost 5,000 digital devices to Ukraine as part of the Digital Europe project. Currently, about 700 more gadgets are expected to be donated as part of the Device Coalition initiative.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

All the devices, including tablets and e-books, will be distributed in ten regions with hybrid and distance learning formats.

Most of the gadgets will be given to schoolchildren in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donetsk regions, where children study only remotely.

