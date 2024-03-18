ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9721 visitors online
News Photo Aid to Ukraine
4 022 18

Amazon donated 5,700 gadgets for Ukrainian schoolchildren. PHOTO

At the end of last year, Amazon donated almost 5,000 digital devices to Ukraine as part of the Digital Europe project. Currently, about 700 more gadgets are expected to be donated as part of the Device Coalition initiative.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Допомога від Амазон

All the devices, including tablets and e-books, will be distributed in ten regions with hybrid and distance learning formats.

Амазон електронна книга

Most of the gadgets will be given to schoolchildren in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donetsk regions, where children study only remotely.

See more: Japan finances purchase of 200 scooters for social workers in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Author: 

children (958) school (168) Ministry of Education (56)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 