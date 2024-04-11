ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10986 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
3 057 0

April 12 is declared day of mourning in Odesa region

одещина

A day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack is declared tomorrow in Odesa region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"In connection with the death of five people as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa district, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region tomorrow.

I express my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones," he wrote.

Read more: Rocket attack on Odesa region: Number of victims has increased to 5

As a reminder, on April 10, Russian occupiers shelled Odesa region. The missile attack killed 4 people and injured 14 others, including 1 child. Today it became known that the death toll from the enemy attack in Odesa region has increased to five - a seriously wounded man died in hospital.

Author: 

shoot out (12987) Odeska region (610)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 