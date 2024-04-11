April 12 is declared day of mourning in Odesa region

A day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack is declared tomorrow in Odesa region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"In connection with the death of five people as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa district, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region tomorrow.



I express my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones," he wrote.

As a reminder, on April 10, Russian occupiers shelled Odesa region. The missile attack killed 4 people and injured 14 others, including 1 child. Today it became known that the death toll from the enemy attack in Odesa region has increased to five - a seriously wounded man died in hospital.