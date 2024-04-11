Poland may provide Ukraine with Soviet-made air defense missiles - Duda

Poland may provide Ukraine with Soviet-made anti-aircraft missiles.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda at a briefing in Vilnius, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, during a bilateral meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I discussed certain stockpiles of missiles that we still have from the Soviet era. And we discussed the possibility of transferring them to Ukraine in order to provide air defense for Ukraine. I will talk to my defense minister when I return to Poland," he said.

At the same time, Duda noted that the Patriot systems deployed in Poland "were deployed by the US Army. And we also have systems deployed by the British armed forces in Poland."

"And let me also remind you that of all the states that are neighbors of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia, it was in Poland that the Russian missile did the damage and came. And it is in Poland that Russian missiles violate our airspace," Duda said.

"We ourselves are constantly under the threat of a Russian attack. That is why they are defending these systems today," the Polish president explained.