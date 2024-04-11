Kuleba: Destruction of Trypillia TPP would not have happened if we had Patriot

Ukraine emphasizes to its foreign partners the critical importance of supplying modern Patriot air defense systems, the lack of which made it possible for Russia to destroy the Trypillia TPP near Kyiv.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of Ukrainian-Slovak government consultations in Mykhailivtsi, Censor.NET reports.

"We are raising this topic... What is there to raise, there is only one topic - give us Patriots! If we had had Patriots, we would not have lost all this today," the minister said when asked whether he had raised the topic of the destruction of the Trypillia TPP by Russians during discussions with his European colleagues.

According to the foreign minister, this is the key to Ukraine's talks with foreign partners - "maximum acceleration of air defense supplies."

As a result of a massive missile attack, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypillia TPP in the early morning hours of April 11. NPC Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. In total, as a result of a massive Russian missile attack on the night of April 11, Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions were damaged.