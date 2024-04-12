"Erdogan’s ’peace plan" is Russian fake - Zarivna, Yermak’s spokeswoman

The President’s Office said that the information about Turkey’s "peace treaty" on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which aims to freeze the war until 2040, is not true.

"The publication of Russian migrant journalists 'Novaya Gazeta. Europe' published the news that Turkey allegedly offers Ukraine and Russia a plan to freeze the war, which provides for Kyiv's rejection of NATO until at least 2040.

In this context, Zarivna noted: "The primary source of this information is the Russian Telegram channel, which is controlled by the Russian special services. The information appeared on 23 March. It is surprising that the messages were further disseminated in 'Novaya Gazeta. Europe' and pro-Russian Telegram channels."

It is noted that on 22-23 March, almost identical information to "Novaya Gazeta" was disseminated by MediaKiller, ZeRada, and Legitimate, which were included in the "list of hostile propaganda channels" by the Centre for Countering Disinformation and the SSU.

"It seems that the Russians are saturating the information field with disinformation and trying to shift the focus with fakes before the upcoming summit in Switzerland on peace in Ukraine," the spokeswoman said.

At the peace summit to be held in June in Switzerland, the main topic of discussion will be President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, she adds. Yesterday, Zelenskyy spoke with Swiss President Viola Amherd, and work with the Swiss team continues 24/7.

"Later we will be able to announce the number of participants, the preparation process is ongoing. Therefore, Russian disinformation will not be able to "knock us off" the path to peace on Ukraine's terms," Daryna Zarivna summed up.

