Ukraine promises to launch new offensive next year - Le Figaro

To achieve this, the Ukrainian government is asking international partners to "help us hold out in the war in 2024".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Le Figaro with reference to a French official.

It is noted that Ukraine is interested in the medium-range surface-to-air missile system (Sampt), which France has deployed in Romania to protect allied airspace, including missiles to it. However, according to journalists, in order to survive, Ukraine must reconsider its methods of warfare.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin argues that it would be better to "attack tactical and operational targets that can directly affect the ongoing struggle" instead of bombing Russia's energy infrastructure.

"To weaken its enemy, Ukraine has been striking strategic targets for several weeks now. More than a dozen oil refineries have been hit. But for Washington, these operations will not have any impact on the war and threaten the entire energy market," the article says.

A French military source believes that "the first to mobilise will win". But both sides are reluctant to take this step.

"In Ukraine, society is showing signs of fatigue from a war that seems to have no end in sight, even though the stakes are vital. In Russia, the Kremlin regime would prefer to avoid an unpopular decision that could spark domestic opposition," the journalists write.