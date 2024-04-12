Yevlash about Russian Kh-69 missile: Patriot also fought with more complex types of missiles, such as "Zirkon" and "Kindzal"

The Kh-69 cruise missile is a new missile, and experts are currently studying how to counter it.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Ilia Yevlash.

"This is an improved system of the Kh-59 version. Currently, it is being established which missile it was, what its type was. Previously, Russia had already used similar missiles before. These are fresh missiles, the parts of which were manufactured in 2023. That is, we can see that Russia constantly continues to try to make new rockets.

However, everything depends on the success of their production, how quickly they will be able to provide themselves with various semiconductors, chips, microcircuits, etc. Of course, the Kh-69 missile is a new missile for us, so we are also studying how to counter it. It is most likely that the Patriot will also be able to withstand it, since it has also fought with more complex types of missiles, such as "Zircon" and "Kinzhal", he explained.

Earlier, the mass media reported that during the attack on the Trypil TPP, the Russian troops used the new Kh-69 cruise missiles. These are subsonic cruise missiles for tactical aircraft. Its launch is possible from the Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, besides, it should become the main cruise missile for the Su-57, which it should carry in the internal weapons compartments. The missile launch range was about 400 km. This parameter exceeds the known estimates of the Kh-69 range of 300 km.

Read more: Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to protect cities from Russian shelling - Air Force