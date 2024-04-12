France will participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will participate in the Peace Summit, which, according to the media, will take place in June 2024.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I would like to congratulate Switzerland for its commitment to hosting the forum. I had the opportunity to speak about it during a state visit to the confederation last December and I think it is a very good initiative that will bring all countries together to prepare the conditions for peace," Macron said.

He added that France is closely working on this issue.

"We will be at the meeting proposed by Switzerland, we will be with all countries that want lasting peace, that is, peace that respects international law and rules," the president added.

It was previously reported that the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16, during which they will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

