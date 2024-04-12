April 13 is declared day of mourning in Mykolaiv region

April 13 is declared a day of mourning in the Mykolaiv region for the victims of the Russian missile strike.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, April 13, is declared the Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian missile attack on the city of Mykolaiv in Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

As a reminder, on April 11, Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv. The shelling killed 5 people.

