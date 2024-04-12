Scheduled rotation of units continues at front - General Staff of AFU

The planned rotation of units continues at the front. At the same time, the brigades on the front line are being reinforced.

"The planned rotation of units that have been performing tasks in combat areas since the beginning of the full-scale invasion continues.

Despite the fact that the Russian occupiers continue to exert pressure in many areas, opportunities have been found to send brigades for rest in turn.



At the same time, a set of measures is being taken to strengthen the brigades that continue to perform combat missions at the front.



This decision was made, among other things, after reviewing the number of certain units that are not involved in combat operations. Thousands of released soldiers were sent to combat units.

This process will continue," the statement said.