The head of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Eero Rebo, said that despite heavy losses, Russia continues to conduct active hostilities in Ukraine, while the Ukrainian military suffers from fatigue and lack of ammunition.

According to the head of the Estonian General Staff, the Russian armed forces are carrying out mechanized attacks with units up to the battalion level, trying to take advantage of the improved weather and terrain.

"Despite the losses, the Russian Federation has not lost the pace of the offensive and retains a significant initiative," he stated.

As for Ukraine, according to Rebo, its main problem is that the expected large supplies of ammunition from the West have not been delivered, and soldiers are becoming increasingly tired.

"However, as of now, there are no signs that there is an unplanned withdrawal of troops in Ukraine or that any units are refusing to go into battle," the Estonian colonel added.

Speaking about the situation on the frontline, Rebo singled out the Luhansk direction, where Russian forces made some progress in the area of Kreminna and Lyman, but lost a hundred armored vehicles, and the Donetsk direction, where they are trying to capture Chasiv Yar.

To the south, fighting is taking place around Avdiivka and Maryinka, where Russia has advanced to the village of Pervomaisk, the Estonian Chief of Staff noted. Active hostilities are taking place in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Rebo added.