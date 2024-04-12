Power supply may be limited in Ukraine if Russia continues massive attacks - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine may return to blackouts if the Russian army continues its massive attacks.

This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

According to Hrynchuk, electricity consumption may increase in summer due to hot weather, as people will use cooling systems.

See more: Power engineers came under fire from Russian artillery in Sumy region - Ministry of Energy. PHOTO

She noted that power engineers are now dismantling the rubble, assessing the condition of the equipment and trying to repair what can be repaired very quickly. It is still difficult to predict whether blackouts will be used, as "massive attacks and additional damage occur almost every day."

"Of course, if they continue, we may actually face restrictions. We will do our best, even if we have to, to ensure that consumers have access to electricity at regular intervals," she said.

Read more: Hourly power outages applied in Kharkiv, no restrictions in other regions - Ministry of Energy

At the same time, Hrynchuk clarified that the schedules were ready before the start of the heating season so that in the event of a negative scenario, the distribution of electricity would be as fair as possible and all consumers would have electricity.