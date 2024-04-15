Ukraine will receive F-16s with latest weapons from Norway. This will increase its potential for strikes behind front line - Foreign Minister Eide

The coalition will provide Ukraine with a significant number of F-16s, which will be equipped with the latest weapons. This will help strengthen Kyiv’s capacity to conduct strikes behind the front line.

This was stated by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide at a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"I am convinced that Ukraine needs to strengthen its strike capabilities, to strike behind the front line. And this is one of the reasons why we are very pleased to join the F-16 coalition, where we will be providing Norwegian F-16s, which are updated and in good shape," he said.

According to him, Norway, together with its Danish and Dutch colleagues, is training Ukrainian pilots.

"And maybe there will be even longer-range strike capabilities, which are very important for Ukraine now," he added.

Answering the question about the number of aircraft, Eide noted that Norway is currently cooperating with Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

"There will be a significant number. When you ask how many will be from Norway (F-16s - ed.), I cannot tell you the exact number, because there are also aircraft that have been updated, in better fighting shape and some fuselages that can be used for repair, among other things. I will be careful here. I won't tell you the exact number," he said.

Eide said that he has experience in defence and knows that the F-16 is a very powerful platform and it all depends on how it is equipped.

"Because it is a very advanced technological platform, but most importantly, it is also a weapon system that can be attached to the platform. Therefore, together as a system, it will be a rather significant contribution. That's why the aircraft that will be operational will be equipped with the latest weapons," added the Norwegian Foreign Minister.