Russia launches drones from Kherson region - Air Force
Russian troops launch attack drones from the south of Ukraine. A group of "shaheds" is heading west.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Kherson, Mykolaiv regions - the threat of using strike UAVs!" the statement reads.
The Air Force also added that a group of "Shaheds" is in the north of Kherson region, heading west.
At 9:31 p.m., the Air Force reported a new group of "Shaheds" in the north of Kherson region, heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.
