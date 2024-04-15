Russia launches drones from Kherson region - Air Force

Russian troops launch attack drones from the south of Ukraine. A group of "shaheds" is heading west.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Kherson, Mykolaiv regions - the threat of using strike UAVs!" the statement reads.

The Air Force also added that a group of "Shaheds" is in the north of Kherson region, heading west.

Watch more: Soldiers of Comanche unit destroy Russian artillery with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

At 9:31 p.m., the Air Force reported a new group of "Shaheds" in the north of Kherson region, heading for Dnipropetrovsk region.