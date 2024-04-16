Air Force: 9 out of 9 Shaheds are destroyed

On the night of 16 April 2024, the enemy attacked with 9 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

This was reported in the telegram-channel of the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"All nine 'Shaheds' were destroyed by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine within Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions," Oleshchuk said.

