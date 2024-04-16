Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country opposes Ukraine’s accession to NATO. The country will not ratify the documents on Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance in the parliament.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Kresy.

According to Fico, if Ukraine wants to become a member of NATO, it is "purely its choice," but Slovakia will not support this decision.

"We are saying that we will not ratify the documents on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance in the parliament. Slovakia's interests will be jeopardized if Ukraine becomes a NATO member," Fico said.

The Slovak prime minister added that his country is "quite satisfied with a neutral Ukraine" and that its North Atlantic integration "will only benefit the Third World War."

Earlier, Fico said that he fully supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union and will not create obstacles on Ukraine's path to the EU.