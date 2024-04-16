Air alert was announced in number of regions (updated)
Air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force warned: "Missile in Cherkasy region in the direction of Kyiv region".
Later, the missile changed its direction to Sumy region.
As of 4:56 p.m., the all clear signal is given.
