Air alert was announced in number of regions (updated)

Air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned: "Missile in Cherkasy region in the direction of Kyiv region".

Later, the missile changed its direction to Sumy region.

As of 4:56 p.m., the all clear signal is given.

