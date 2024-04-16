Air Force is doing best it can with means it has - Yevlash

The air defense forces fulfill their tasks to the fullest extent possible, using only the means and forces currently available to them, including electronic warfare and small arms.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Ilia Yevlash, Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

"You have seen: during the last attack, we shot down 16 of 20 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles used by Tu-95MS from Engels airfield, which can cover long distances of thousands of kilometers. Today we shot down 9 out of 9 drones. Previously, we shot down 39 out of 40 drones during a combined attack. We are using all the forces and means we have, including small arms and electronic warfare," noted Yevlash.

He emphasized that Ukraine does not produce these missiles and air defense systems, so they are a priori in short supply.

"Russia is trying to deplete air defense systems as much as possible through combined attacks. It managed to accumulate a certain resource, which it used during these recent massive attacks," Yevlash said.

"Our partners are aware of the number of weapons and missiles that Ukraine has. And they know that we need help, added the Air Force spokesman.