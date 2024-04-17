Ex-Defense Ministry official Liev left without pre-trial restrictions - Transparency International Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court has left Oleksandr Liev, the former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Defense Ministry, without a preventive measure in the case of embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces.

As noted, back on February 12, Oleksandr Liev was taken into custody with UAH 50 million bail, released home on his own recognizance a month later, but on April 9, the HACC revoked this decision, however, Liev did not return to the pre-trial detention center, as his detention period expired on April 8. In fact, he was left without a preventive measure.



"Today, the HACC re-considered the defense's motion to change the measure of restraint, but the need for this has already disappeared, so the court left the motion without consideration," Transparency International Ukraine wrote.

What is known about the embezzlement of funds for the purchase of shells for the Armed Forces

On 27 January, the Security Service of Ukraine searched the offices of the Ministry of Defence and managers of the Lviv Arsenal

The SSU, with the assistance of the Ministry of Defence, exposed a scheme of embezzlement of state funds during the procurement of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the suspects, former head of the Defence Ministry's department, Oleksandr Liev, was detained while trying to travel abroad.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defence wanted to receive kickbacks from the contract with "Lviv Arsenal".

Speaking to Hromadske, one of the intermediaries in the deal, a representative of "Sevotech's" supervisory board, Oleksandr Khoroshayev, said that representatives of the Ministry of Defence wanted to receive kickbacks from the contract with "Lviv Arsenal".

On February 12, 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to take Oleksandr Liev, the former head of a department of the Ministry of Defense, into custody.

On March 16, the court changed the measure of restraint for Oleksandr Liev from custody to release. The court released him on his own recognizance and sent the ruling to the pre-trial detention center.