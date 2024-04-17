Depending on level of military training, convicts will be able to serve not only as private soldiers, but also as sergeants and officers - "Servant of People" Shuliak

The draft law on the involvement of convicts in the defense of Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, adopted in the first reading, stipulates that prisoners will be kept on a special register, and their administrative supervision will be exercised by the commander of the military unit. The convicts will be able to serve not only as private soldiers, but also as sergeants and officers, depending on their military training.

This was reported by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak, Censor.NET reports.

"Depending on the level of their military training, convicts will be able to serve not only as private soldiers, but also as sergeants and officers. Now we are forced to make unpopular decisions that will not be able to satisfy our citizens by 100%, but we are concentrating all our forces and resources to achieve a single goal - victory over the aggressor," Shuliak emphasized.

She reminded that the draft law on the possibility of mobilizing convicts was developed jointly with the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice, and members of the relevant Committee dealing with law enforcement.

As a reminder, on April 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Draft Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration.

On Wednesday, April 17, the law on improving certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service was published in the official publication of the Verkhovna Rada, the Voice of Ukraine. The document comes into force one month after its publication, on May 18.