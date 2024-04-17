3 766 25
Dutch PM Rutte suggests EU to buy Patriot systems to provide to Ukraine
The European Union could buy Patriot air defense systems from countries that have them but do not want to give them to Ukraine.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing NV.
"We can buy from them, we can deliver to Ukraine, we have the money. This is extremely important," he said upon arrival at the EU leaders' summit.
Rutte clarified that he was referring to countries that do not want to directly transfer air defense systems to Ukraine.
Earlier, the Netherlands pledged €4 billion in military aid for Ukraine, as well as several Patriot systems. Their exact number is still unknown.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password