Dutch PM Rutte suggests EU to buy Patriot systems to provide to Ukraine

The European Union could buy Patriot air defense systems from countries that have them but do not want to give them to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

"We can buy from them, we can deliver to Ukraine, we have the money. This is extremely important," he said upon arrival at the EU leaders' summit.

Rutte clarified that he was referring to countries that do not want to directly transfer air defense systems to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Netherlands pledged €4 billion in military aid for Ukraine, as well as several Patriot systems. Their exact number is still unknown.

