Destroyed 2 out of 7 enemy missiles - Air Force
On the night of April 20, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as well as two Kh-59/Kh- 69 from the Black Sea.
Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles were destroyed by the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces. Also, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed in the southern direction - two Orlan-10 and one Supercam," Oleschuk informs.
