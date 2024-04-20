US Congress approves over $60bn in aid to Ukraine

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to provide over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The decision was supported by 311 votes - 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans.

The US Senate will then have to make a decision.

All anti-Ukrainian amendments to the law on aid to Ukraine were rejected.

The House of Representatives passes an $8.1 billion aid bill for Taiwan. The decision was supported by 385 votes. It also passed a $26.4bn aid bill for Israel.

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the "Peace Through Strength in the 21st Century Act," which provides for the possibility of confiscating Russian assets in favour of Ukraine.

A new bill to help Ukraine provides for more than $60bn in aid and the transfer of ATACMS to Kyiv. At the same time, the US President may postpone the decision on ATACMS if it "harms the interests of US national security".

Earlier it was reported that the White House expects the delivery of US military aid to begin "immediately" after the US Congress approves the additional funding.

The US Senate said it would quickly pass the bills of House Speaker Mike Johnson, including those on aid to Ukraine.

