Volunteer wounded during Russian shelling of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi

A volunteer was wounded in the shelling of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region by Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on April 22, at about 4:30 p.m., Russian soldiers once again fired on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 37-year-old volunteer was injured," the statement reads.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

As a reminder, today the enemy attacked Kharkiv and five other localities in the region. One person was killed and another was injured in the attacks.

In Kharkiv, Russians hit a TV tower with a missile.