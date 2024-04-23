Russian reconnaissance UAV shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region
Air defence forces destroyed a Russian drone in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the defenders shot down an Orlan-10 drone," the statement said.
