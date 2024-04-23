Enemy attacked Poltava region. Preliminary, no casualties, - RMA
Today, 23 April, Russians attacked the Poltava region. The Air Force reported a missile threat.
This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, Censor.NET reports,
"The enemy attacked Poltava region. The sound of the explosion was heard within the Poltava community. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," he said.
Earlier it was reported that Russian troops launched missiles in the direction of Poltava. An air alert was declared in the region.
