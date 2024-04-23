Lithuania to buy radars for Ukraine’s air defence, - Defence Minister Kasciunas

Lithuania plans to purchase and transfer radars to Ukraine to strengthen its air defence.

This was stated by Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurinas Kasciunas, Censor.NET reports citing Army Inform.

"Lithuania seeks to fill another gap in Ukraine's air defence - we will buy radars. We are currently reviewing our priorities to contribute to Ukraine's security with airspace radar systems as soon as possible. All alternatives to the acquisition of air defence systems should be used and done urgently," Kasciunas said.

The minister noted that he had recently visited Ukraine and confirmed that air defence needs are Ukraine's most urgent priority.

He added that Ukrainians lack not only air defence systems but also ammunition.

"In a few months, Ukraine is likely to face a shortage of ammunition again. Therefore, we need to look for opportunities to immediately provide ammunition. Currently, there is a good opportunity for this on the international markets," Kasciunas said.