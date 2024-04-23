Enemy launches " Shaheds" from several directions - Air Force
The enemy is attacking Ukraine with attack drones from several directions.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
A group of "shaheds" is recorded in the south of the Poltava region, moving westward.
There is also a threat of enemy attack UAVs in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.
