Enemy launches " Shaheds" from several directions - Air Force

The enemy is attacking Ukraine with attack drones from several directions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

A group of "shaheds" is recorded in the south of the Poltava region, moving westward.

There is also a threat of enemy attack UAVs in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

