German opposition: Sunak should increase pressure on Scholz to finally hand over Taurus to Ukraine

A faction of the opposition Christian Democratic Union of Germany called on British Prime Minister Sunak to increase pressure on Scholz to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Today, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Berlin.

The Christian Democratic Union faction is calling on the head of the British government to put pressure on his German counterpart to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles.

According to the German opposition, following the approval of a bill in the US to help Ukraine with a call for longer-range weapons, the German authorities should be put under appropriate pressure.

"The US package explicitly calls on US President Joe Biden to provide long-range ATACMS," said CDU defence expert Roderich Kiesewetter.

"That is why Sunak should also increase pressure on Scholz to finally hand over the Taurus," he said.

According to the politician, the material issue is critical for Ukraine in 2024.

