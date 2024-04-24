SSU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region of Russia, 26,000 cubic metres of fuel stored there - source
At night, SSU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region, where 26,000 cubic metres of fuel were stored
This was reported by sources in law enforcement agencies to Censor.NET.
Thus, two fuel and lubricant storage and pumping facilities in Yartsevo and Rozdorovo, Smolensk region of Russia, were attacked.
These bases stored 26,000 cubic metres of fuel. The attack resulted in a large-scale fire, and the staff was evacuated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password