SSU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region of Russia, 26,000 cubic metres of fuel stored there - source

At night, SSU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region, where 26,000 cubic metres of fuel were stored

This was reported by sources in law enforcement agencies to Censor.NET.

Thus, two fuel and lubricant storage and pumping facilities in Yartsevo and Rozdorovo, Smolensk region of Russia, were attacked.

These bases stored 26,000 cubic metres of fuel. The attack resulted in a large-scale fire, and the staff was evacuated.

