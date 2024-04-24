Russians deliberately target densely populated residential areas in Ukraine - Amnesty International

Russia is committing blatant violations of the rules of warfare.

This is stated in the annual report of Amnesty International, Censor.NET reports.

In this document, human rights activists assessed the situation in 155 countries and territories. They noted an "unprecedented" level of violation of international order.

AI recorded that during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military carried out "indiscriminate strikes on densely populated residential areas, resulting in deaths and injuries among the civilian population and the destruction of infrastructure".

"In some cases, official Russian comments on the strikes indicated that they were likely deliberate," the report said.

The AI stated that the Russian military shelled energy infrastructure and grain export facilities.

At the same time, human rights activists emphasise torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation. "Russia has consistently denied humanitarian organisations access to Ukrainian prisoners of war in the occupied territories of Ukraine," the report says.

At the same time, it is noted that in Ukraine, international monitoring groups had access to the places of detention of Russian prisoners of war and could conduct confidential interviews with them.

The report emphasises the intensification of the offensive on rights and freedoms in the territories occupied by Russia, in particular in Crimea. It is noted that the occupation authorities forced the local population to obtain Russian passports in order to access various services, and education is only available in Russian.