US has one spare Patriot to supply to Ukraine - Kuleba

The United States is likely to supply Ukraine with the Patriot air defence system.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, Greece and Spain are currently considering the possibility of supplying Patriot to Ukraine. Poland and Romania also have these systems.

Kuleba said that the eighth system could come to Ukraine from the United States.

Read more: New US military aid for Ukraine is not enough to defeat Russia - Kuleba

"I think the US army probably has one spare (Patriot system - Ed.)," the minister said.

Kuleba said that the Patriot negotiations were difficult as the partners haggled over compensation.

"I have no doubt, given the progress we are making, that the Patriot will arrive, and Germany should be praised for taking the first step," he added.