Ukrainian men of military age will not be able to obtain passports abroad

The government has banned the sending of international passports and passports of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the resolution published on the Government portal.

The amendments to the resolution published on the website state: "A passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad by a male citizen of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years is issued at the territorial body/territorial subdivision of the State Migration Service."

Passports are not sent to a separate subdivision or a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine to organize their issuance.

Read more: Law on mobilisation: What changes will take place from 18 May. INFOGRAPHICS

However, such requirements do not apply to Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60, who are subject to the provisions of paragraphs 2, 1-2, 3, 2.7 of the rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on January 27, 1995, No. 57.