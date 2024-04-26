If China wants to establish good relations with West, it needs to stop supporting Russia - Stoltenberg

For Russia, assistance from China is "vital" to continue its war against Ukraine. Last year, Russia imported 90% of its microelectronics from China, which is used to manufacture missiles, tanks and aircraft.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this.

"China is also working to provide Russia with better satellite capabilities. Beijing says it wants good relations with the West, and at the same time, it continues to foment the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II. They cannot do both," Stoltenberg said.

He called on Western countries to avoid dependence on China, as they had previously depended on Russia.

"In the past, we made the mistake of becoming dependent on Russian oil and gas. We must not repeat this mistake with China. Dependence on its money, its raw materials, its technology makes us vulnerable," the Alliance Secretary General concluded.

As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained to the allies that Ukraine's chances of winning the war waged against it by Russia depend on the speed of military support for Kyiv. However, he noted that in recent months "NATO allies have not provided the support they promised" to Kyiv.

