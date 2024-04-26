Day in Donetsk region: 5 people died, 8 were injured as result of shelling by Russian Federation

During the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 10 times, as a result of which 5 people were killed and 8 were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

3 people were injured in Krasnohorivka. 1 person died in Ocheretyne. In the Kurakhivka district, 1 person died in Kurakhivka and 1 person was injured in Hirnik; 8 private houses were damaged in Gostre. In Udachne, 3 people died and 4 were injured, an administrative building, a cultural institution, a coffee shop, and more than 20 private houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 2 houses were damaged in Yampol. The enemy dropped a KAB-250 on Kostiantynivka - fortunately, the bomb did not explode, sappers neutralized it.

Read more: Enemy tries to encircle Chasiv Yar, but has no success - UAV strike commander Fedorenko

Bakhmut district

8 private houses, a multi-story building, and 3 industrial buildings were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. A house in Serebrianka, Siversk district, was damaged.

The Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 10 times in one day. 106 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Read more: Russians attack Donetsk region with missiles and artillery: Three people killed