EU overtakes US in financial aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Finance. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received $85.4 billion in financial assistance from international partners.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Thus, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the EU has provided $27.471 billion in aid, followed by the United States ($22.930 billion).

At the same time, in 2024, the EU provided $6.484 billion to Ukraine, while there was no assistance from the United States.

