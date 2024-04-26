SSU: Statements of Belarusian authorities about terrorists allegedly in Ukrainian hospitals should be perceived as psyop

The Security Service of Ukraine urges that any statements by representatives of the Belarusian authorities about mythical terrorists allegedly in Ukrainian hospitals should be taken as a manifestation of information and psychological special operations.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a commentary by the SSU press service.

"The SSU calls on any statements by representatives of the Belarusian authorities about mythical terrorists who are allegedly in Ukrainian hospitals to be perceived as a manifestation of information and psychological special operations that play into the hands of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our country has been countering the enemy in a full-scale war for three years now, and all citizens understand the importance of adhering to security rules. Therefore, both special services and local authorities respond to every potential threat in accordance with the established protocols of action," the statement said.

The SSU noted that all necessary measures are currently being taken to offset any negative consequences of even a theoretical threat.



"We emphasize that Representatives of the Belarusian regime, which has completely surrendered its country to Russia, should understand a simple thing - the people who are defending Ukraine from the occupiers are heroes, not terrorists. Because the real terrorists are in the Kremlin. And they will definitely be punished for all their crimes.



The Belarusian authorities should not frighten Ukrainians with pseudo-claims, but think about how not to end up in the dock in The Hague next to the Kremlin dictator," the SSU added.

