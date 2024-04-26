Stoltenberg: Russian spies won’t hinder support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the recent cases of espionage in favor of Russia in NATO member states will not prevent the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

He said this during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Stoltenberg called on NATO members to remain vigilant in connection with Russia's covert activities throughout the Alliance.

"Last week, Germany arrested people accused of espionage and sabotage. And today, in the UK, five people were charged in connection with hostile state activities in favor of Russia," he reminded.

The Secretary General assured that NATO members are "in full solidarity" with Germany and the UK.

"Such actions are dangerous and unacceptable. They will not stop us from providing support to Ukraine. And we are closely coordinating our actions in response to any hostile actions against NATO members," he emphasized.