Air Force Coalition aims to deliver first F-16s to Ukraine in summer - Danish Defense Ministry

Work on the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine is ongoing, and training of personnel and pilots is underway.

This was stated by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Together with our very close allies the United States and the Netherlands, Denmark has taken a leading role in helping Ukraine to build a fully operational Air Force. The first step is to train pilots and personnel for the F-16 aircraft. It is progressing, and the goal is still to hand over the first aircraft to Ukraine this summer," the Danish Defense Ministry quoted Mr. Poulsen as saying.

The ministry reminded that the Air Force coalition is designed to help Ukraine develop the full potential of F-16 fighters. The cooperation is led by the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition to training and providing aircraft, it also involves creating the necessary infrastructure.

The Air Force Coalition is initially focusing on ensuring that Ukraine's F-16s reach their full potential. As the delivery of the first F-16s approached, the countries simultaneously discussed the need to ensure the security of the transfer.

Read more: Belgium to allocate 200 million euros to Germany’s initiative to find air defense systems for Ukraine