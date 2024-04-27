Drones attacked Krasnodar region of Russian Federation: Ilsky and Slovyansky refineries caught fire, bitumen plant was hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 27 April, drones attacked the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. The attack targeted the Slavyansk ECO oil refinery near the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban and the Ilya refinery, as well as other facilities in the region. A fire broke out at the refinery after the UAV attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev.

According to him, more than 10 drones were allegedly destroyed in Sloviansk, Siversk and Kushchivsk districts.

"They tried to attack the refinery and infrastructure facilities. According to reports from the field, there are no casualties or serious damage. Operational services are extinguishing the fire caused by the UAV crash," he said.

Read also on Censor.NET: SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region of Russia, 26 thousand cubic meters of fuel stored there - source

Attack on Russian refineries

According to the Russian media, at least seven explosions occurred around 05:00 in the suburbs of Sloviansk-on-Kuban, followed by a bright light in the sky.

According to the head of the region's Slavyansky district, a distillation column was damaged during a drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

It is also reported that the Ilya oil refinery in the Seversky district of Krasnodar Krai was also attacked.

After the UAV attack, a fire broke out at the plant, and it has almost been extinguished.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry confirms strikes on refineries in Russia

Later, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy confirmed that two refineries were attacked that night in the Krasnodar region.

Preliminarily, the strikes targeted the Sloviansk-EKO refinery, a bitumen plant, the Ilyich oil refinery, and several other facilities. After the attack, a fire broke out at some of the facilities.

Read it on Censor.NET: Russians are trying to protect their refineries from drones with nets

In addition, open sources have revealed that a military airfield in Kushchevskaya village, Krasnodar Territory, also caught fire after a UAV attack.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, air defense systems over the territory of Krasnodar Krai allegedly destroyed and intercepted sixty-six UAVs, and two more drones were destroyed over the temporarily occupied Crimea.