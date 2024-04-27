Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky - Sijarto: Russian imperialism is biggest threat to Europe. Therefore, we should provide support to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, in the presence of the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Sijarto, stated that Russian imperialism is the greatest threat to Europe. Therefore, to protect against it, it is necessary to provide assistance and support to Ukraine.

Lipavsky said this at a press conference in Budapest on Friday.

This is the first time that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, who has held the position since 2021, visited the capital of Hungary for bilateral negotiations. At the press conference, Lipavsky spoke long and angrily about the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I think it is a well-known fact that the Czech Republic sees Russian imperialism as the biggest threat and risk for Europe. The Czech Republic will support Ukraine as long as it is needed," the minister emphasized.

Meeting of Lipavsky and Sijarto in Budapest

In the presence of Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijarto, he stated that it is in the interests of Europe for Ukraine to defend itself and regain all its territories.

"If we do not want Russia to threaten us even more in the future. We must use force to prevent the redrawing of borders in Europe because this threatens international order, international stability, and prosperity," Lipavsky noted.

The head of the Czech Foreign Ministry added that currently, no one is doing more for the security of Europe than the Ukrainians, "that's why we support President Zelenskyy's peace plan and at the moment we see it as the only realistic way to end the war."

