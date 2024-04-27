Situation at front tends to escalate, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defence Capability.

He recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov had addressed the coalition members.

"I, in turn, informed the coalition members about the difficult operational and strategic situation, which tends to worsen; the specifics of the enemy's air strikes on energy infrastructure facilities; our urgent needs for missiles, ammunition, weapons, military equipment and the key role of their timely delivery," Syrskyi said.

According to him, he thanked the participants and personally US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin for their consistent support of our country.

