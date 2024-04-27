In Russian Federation, number of murders committed by Russian military has increased - British intelligence

In Russia, compared to last year, the number of murders committed by the Russian military has increased sharply.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the British Ministry of Defense, this is stated in the daily review.

So, on April 18, 2024, the "Mediazon" website reported that in 2023, 116 Russian soldiers were convicted of murder in Russia. This is almost 900% more than last year. In 2022, there were 13 such convictions, in 2021 – 11.

On April 8, 2024, the New York Times, citing Olga Romanova, head of the Russia Behind Bars organization, reported that 15,000 pardoned prisoners had returned to Russia from the war zone.

Russian media Verstka reported that 190 criminal cases have been opened against ex-convicts, including 20 cases of murder or attempted murder in 2023. In addition, on April 24, 2024, it was reported that the Kirov court sentenced a former prisoner from the "Wagner" prison to 22 years for the murder and rape of an elderly woman after his release.

"The high number of homicides committed by Russian servicemen and veterans is likely partly due to chronic war-related mental health problems. These include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and desensitization in the field fight to violence," the report notes.

In addition, the fact that ex-prisoners use alcohol and drugs "due to low morale and boredom" is also believed to contribute to the violence.

This makes it difficult for ex-convicts with a previous propensity for crime and extreme violence to return "to the people".