Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot systems - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot systems. And our partners have them.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address, Censor.NET reports.

"Another massive missile attack took place today - 34 Russian missiles of various types. The main target is the energy sector, various facilities in the industry: both electricity and gas transit facilities. These are the gas facilities on which, in particular, the security of supplies to the European Union depends," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, some of the missiles were shot down today.

"The trajectories of the missiles and the nature of the strike were calculated by Russian terrorists to complicate the work of our air defence system as much as possible. Each missile shot down today is a significant result," the President noted.

He thanked the partners who have already helped Ukraine with air defence.

"Now every system to protect the sky, every anti-missile is literally a defence of life. And it is important that all the new agreements with partners that already exist to strengthen our air defence, every initiative of friends of Ukraine to help, in particular with the search and supply of Patriots, is important so that all this works as quickly as possible. Ukraine needs seven systems, and this is the minimum. Our partners have these petriots.

Russian terrorists see that our partners, unfortunately, do not have the same determination to defend Europe against terror as they have demonstrated in the Middle East. But it is still possible to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defence systems. We must not lose time - we must give the necessary signal of determination," Zelenskyy stressed.

