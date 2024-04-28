Italy has also provided cruise missiles to Ukraine, - British Defense Minister Shapps

Italy has handed over cruise missiles to Ukraine.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said this in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

As noted, this has not been officially reported before.

"Storm Shadow is an extraordinary weapon. The UK, France and Italy are transferring this weapon for use, in particular, in Crimea. This weapon has a very significant impact," he said at the MBDA plant in the UK, where British Storm Shadow missiles are assembled and modernized.

Italy has been buying Storm Shadow since the late 1990s, according to Defense Blog, and, according to unofficial information, has purchased about two hundred units during this time.

Shapps also noted that Germany, in his opinion, should also provide Ukraine with cruise missiles.

"France, the United Kingdom and Italy have demonstrated that Taurus, Storm Shadow or SCALP are devastatingly effective. Their number is limited, and Germany has a lot of them. So yes, without a doubt, they should be provided. They would make a noticeable difference," the minister said.

Read more: In Russian Federation, number of murders committed by Russian military has increased - British intelligence

Features of Storm Shadow missiles

Storm Shadow / SCALP is a French-British air-to-ground cruise missile designed to destroy important stationary targets well protected by air defense systems. It can be used at any time of the day, in difficult weather conditions and when the enemy uses electronic countermeasures. The development of the missile began in 1995 by MBDA on the basis of the French Apache missile system at the request of the French and British militaries. The first successful tests took place in December 2000. The missile was put into service in 2003 by the British Air Force.

The French and British versions of the missile are generally identical, with the only differences being in the software and the aircraft carrying the missiles. Black Shaheen and MdCN were developed on the basis of SCALP EG. The former is an export modification commissioned by the UAE, while the latter is designed for use on ships and submarines.