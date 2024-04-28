Occupiers attack industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia

On the afternoon of April 28, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"At 13:37, Zaporizhzhia and the region heard a loud explosion. Russians attacked one of the city's industrial facilities. Information about the destruction is being clarified. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an explosion occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region during an alarm.

Read more: Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation reports on 17 drones destroyed over Russia, governor of Kaluga region says that 3 drones fell in area of oil depot