Occupiers attack industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
On the afternoon of April 28, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"At 13:37, Zaporizhzhia and the region heard a loud explosion. Russians attacked one of the city's industrial facilities. Information about the destruction is being clarified. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an explosion occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region during an alarm.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password