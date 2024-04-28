Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation reports on 17 drones destroyed over Russia, governor of Kaluga region says that 3 drones fell in area of oil depot

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assures that on the night of April 28, 17 Ukrainian drones were allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense forces over the territory of 4 regions of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA-News".

According to the enemy Ministry of Defense, nine were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region, three - over the Kursk region, two - over the Belgorod region, and three - over the territory of the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.

As the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladyslav Shapsha, reported on the Telegram channel, "three UAVs fell" today at 3:40 in the area of the Lyudynov oil depot.

Read more: Night hunting of SSU drones: "cotton" at military airfield and two refineries in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation

However, as a Russian official assures, there were no casualties or damage.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, drones attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation on the night of April 27. The oil refinery of LLC "Slovyansk ECO", the Ilsky Refinery, and other facilities in the region were under attack. Later it became known that the attack on the military airfield and two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation was the work of the SSU.