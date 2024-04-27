Night hunting of SSU drones: "cotton" at military airfield and two refineries in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation

Saturday night was literally an explosive night for the Kushchevsk military airfield, as well as for the Ilyich and Slaviansk refineries in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET's sources, the "cotton" was brought to these facilities by SSU drones.

As noted, in the attack on the military airfield, the Security Service supported the Defence Forces and acted jointly with them.

"There were dozens of military aircraft, radar, and electronic warfare equipment. In addition, SSU UAVs struck the distillation and atmospheric columns of the Ilyich and Slaviansk refineries. These are key technological facilities of the plants," the sources said.

It is also reported that fires and evacuations of personnel started at the airfield and refinery after the hits.

Read: SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region of Russia, 26,000 cubic meters of fuel stored there - source

"The SSU continues to work effectively on military and infrastructure facilities behind enemy lines, reducing Russia's potential for warfare. The terrorist country's "cotton" is burning and will continue to burn," the informed source said.

As reported, on the night of 27 April, drones attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. The attack targeted the Slavyansk ECO oil refinery and the Ilya refinery, as well as other facilities in the region.