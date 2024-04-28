Russians will sell illegally seized housing in occupied territories

Houses and apartments that the Russians have recognized as "ownerless" because their residents have left the occupied territories will be sold at preferential loan rates.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"In the occupied territories, the occupation authorities continue to ‘squeeze’ the apartments and houses of the residents who have left. A register of "ownerless" housing has been created.

Previously, the "squeezed" real estate was distributed to touring musicians, but now the occupation authorities have decided to make money on it. Houses and apartments will be sold at preferential loan rates," the statement said.

According to Fedorov, the occupiers are coming up with new schemes to make money, ignoring international legal norms and humanitarian principles.

